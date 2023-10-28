Gorilla Glass Giant Corning Unveils Plans For Major India Expansion Starting 2024

New Delhi: Corning, the renowned manufacturer of the robust 'Gorilla Glass,' is all set to kickstart its display glass finishing operations in India next year in collaboration with Optiemus and Bharat Innovative Glass (BIG) Technologies.

This strategic joint venture marks a significant step towards bolstering local manufacturing capabilities and supporting the government's 'Make in India' initiative. (Also Read: Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023: Apple iPhone Gets Massive Price Cut; Now Available At Rs 24,599 - Here's How The Deal Works)

With an initial capacity of 30 million pieces, the joint venture aims to produce finished front and back cover glass for smartphones, catering to the burgeoning demand in the Indian market.

The manufacturing facility, slated to be established in either Tamil Nadu or Telangana, will serve the domestic consumer market initially and subsequently expand its operations globally, as stated by the collaborating companies.

John Bayne, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Consumer Electronics at Corning, expressed enthusiasm about the company's comprehensive portfolio of cover glass offerings, catering to diverse segments within the mobile device industry.

He emphasized Corning's commitment to fostering next-generation products and venturing into emerging domains such as augmented reality and foldable displays, underscoring the company's continued dedication to technological innovation.

In line with the 'Make in India' vision, the joint venture aims to reduce reliance on imported finished cover glass for lamination with display panels.

This move is expected to fortify the country's self-reliance in the electronics manufacturing sector. Bayne also highlighted the importance of the partnership with Optiemus, citing their extensive experience and expertise within the Indian mobility ecosystem as a key driving force behind the venture's success.

As part of the initial phase, the company plans to hire 500 employees, with provisions for further expansion and recruitment in alignment with the company's market growth.

During his meeting with Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bayne lauded the government's initiatives on local manufacturing, emphasizing the pivotal role played by the 'Make in India' program in fostering a conducive environment for technological advancements and indigenous manufacturing prowess.

Optiemus Infracom, with its strong foothold in the Indian mobility sector and decades of experience in managing, distributing, manufacturing, and retailing mobile and telecom products, emerges as a vital partner in this significant venture, poised to revolutionize the Indian electronics manufacturing landscape.

As Corning's foray into local production takes shape, the collaborative efforts between industry leaders signal a promising trajectory for indigenous technological advancement and self-sufficiency in the domain of electronics manufacturing in India.