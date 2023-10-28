New Delhi: Flipkart's Dussehra Sale is creating waves with its jaw-dropping discounts and irresistible offers on a plethora of products, ranging from fashion to electronics. Among the standout deals is the exclusive offer on the much-coveted iPhone 14 Plus, making it more accessible than ever before.

Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023: Apple iPhone 14 Price

With the ongoing sale, the iPhone 14 Plus, originally priced at Rs 79,900, is now available at a remarkable price of only Rs 64,999, reflecting an impressive 18 percent discount.

Delving deeper into the savings pool, Flipkart has sweetened the deal with additional perks that significantly amplify the value of this purchase.

Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023: Bank Offers On Apple iPhone 14

Kotak Bank Credit Cardholders are in for an added treat, with an extra 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1250 on orders exceeding Rs 5,000.

Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023: Exchange Offers On Apple iPhone 14

Furthermore, the exchange offer is set to make a significant impact, allowing customers to save up to a whopping Rs 39,150, bringing the effective cost of the highly sought-after iPhone 14 Plus down to an incredible Rs 24,599.

Apple iPhone 14: Specifications

The iPhone comes with a 6.1-inch display, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options and is powered with A15 Bionic Chipset. iPhone 14 is available in Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product Red, and Blue colour options. Buyers can get these all variants with price drop offer.

iPhone 14 sports a 12MP primary camera and a 12 MP selfie camera. The phone also features a cinematic mode for better video quality.