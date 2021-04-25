हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Got an email from Twitter? You don’t have to confirm your Twitter account

Have you received an email from Twitter asking you to confirm your account and you fear that this could be a scam? Don’t worry! The microblogging platform has actually sent that email but accidentally.

On its support page, Twitter has confirmed that the emails were genuinely sent by the company but this is not some phishing attack or scam. However, it confirmed that the company accidentally sent that email to users.

“Some of you may have recently received an email to “confirm your Twitter account” that you weren’t expecting. These were sent by mistake and we’re sorry it happened,” Twitter wrote in its tweet.

So don’t panic and do whatever the company has asked you to, i.e., just ignore the email that was sent by Twitter. “If you received one of these emails, you don't need to confirm your account and you can disregard the message,” the company added in its tweet.

