Government Launches New Spam-Tracking System To Block International Calls; Details Here

Detect And Block International Calls: The government on Tuesday introduced a new spam-tracking system designed to detect and block international calls disguised as Indian numbers. Within the first 24 hours of operation, telecom service providers (TSPs) identified and blocked approximately 1.35 crore, or 90%, of such spoofed calls from reaching Indian users.

Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, launched the ‘International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System,’ highlighting it as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to create a safer digital environment and protect citizens from cybercrime.

This system aims to significantly reduce spoofed calls with Indian (+91) numbers, which cybercriminals have been using to commit fraud by manipulating the calling line identity (CLI). These spoofed calls often appear to originate in India but are actually made from abroad and are commonly linked to financial scams, impersonation, and spreading panic.

There have also been cases of cyber-crime threatening disconnection of mobile numbers by DoT/TRAI officials, fake digital arrests, drugs/narcotics in courier, impersonation as police officials, arrest in sex racket etc.

The Department of Communications (DoT) and TSPs have collaborated and devised a system to identify and block such incoming international spoofed calls from reaching the Indian telecom subscribers.

“Despite such best efforts, there could be cases where fraudsters succeed through other means. For such calls, you can help by reporting such suspected fraud communications at Chakshu facility on Sanchar Saathi,” said the government.

This is another step by DoT to protect citizens from cyber frauds as the system identifies and blocks the incoming international calls. (With Inputs From IANS)