Govt join hands with IBM for Train-the-Trainer programme

New Delhi: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has joined hands with IBM have to train 10,000 faculty members from ITIs across India.

The programme will involve 14 trainers across seven locations with over 200 workshops during a one-year period.

“The Directorate General of Training (DGT) division of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, has signed an agreement with Global IT major IBM where the latter will carry out a nationwide Train-the-Trainer in Basic Artificial Intelligence Skills. As part of the program, ITI trainers will be trained on basic Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills towards using the technology in their day-to-day training activities,” an official release said.

This program aims at enabling the trainers with basic approach, workflow and application of artificial intelligence that they can apply in their training modules.

IBM will provide the necessary training at seven centres including six National Skills Training Institutes (NSTI) and one Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Pune.

The training content will be divided in two parts, where a face-to-face workshop will be supported by online modules to ensure holistic learning and certification for faculty members. The partners will also collate a detailed calendar for each location to ensure maximum participation for those undertaking the program.

Each participant attending the workshop will go through a pre-assessment to gauge the level of their skills. The participants will take online courses with technical support from the trainers, enabling continuous learning.

On completion of the program, participants will go through a post assessment, to further gauge their skill set and the level they have achieved. Individuals that complete the course will be awarded certification of participation and will be badged by IBM.