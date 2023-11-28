New Delhi: For those eyeing an entry into the Apple ecosystem without breaking the bank, the iPhone 12 proves to be a pocket-friendly gateway. Despite being a few generations old, the iPhone 12 remains a solid choice for those eager to embrace iOS. Currently, Flipkart is offering substantial discounts on this model, making it available for less than Rs 30,000.

Better yet, the deal gets sweeter if you're open to exchanging your old phone.

Flipkart Sale: Apple iPhone 12 Discount Offer

The iPhone 12 holds its ground as a reliable device. With a significant 17 percent discount on Flipkart, the phone's official price of Rs 49,900 now sits at an enticing Rs 40,999.

Flipkart Sale: Bank Offers On Apple iPhone 12

What's more, various bank offers are up for grabs, promising additional reductions in the final price.

Specifically, if you opt for EMI payment using an Axis Bank credit card, Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, or Citi Bank credit card, you can enjoy an extra Rs 1,000 off. It's important to note that this discount is applicable to the 64GB storage variant, and higher storage options come with slightly higher price tags.

Exploring further, there are additional bank offers available on Flipkart, adding more layers to the potential savings. The platform encourages potential buyers to visit and delve into the specifics of these offers.

Flipkart Sale: Exchange Offers On Apple iPhone 12

Additionally, if you're willing to part ways with your old phone, the exchange option opens up avenues for even more significant discounts.