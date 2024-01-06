Grab iPhone 14 For Only Rs 38,199 In Latest Flipkart Sale; Check Details

New Delhi: In the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale the Apple iPhone 14 is currently on a huge sale, marking the first Flipkart sale of 2024 for this former Apple flagship. Following the release of the Apple iPhone 15 series the price of the iPhone 14 saw a significant reduction, garnering a remarkable response and emerging as the best-seller during the festive season.

The Apple iPhone 14 is now priced at just Rs 38,199 reflecting a discount of Rs 21,800 in the ongoing Flipkart Sale. Originally introduced in 2022 alongside the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus, the iPhone 14 had an initial starting price of Rs 79,900. (Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro And iPhone 17 Coming With Big Changes? Check Out Expected Features)

Following the debut of the Apple iPhone 15 series, the phone received a price reduction of Rs 10,000. The current price of the Apple iPhone 14 on Flipkart is Rs 59,999, reflecting a discount of Rs 9,901 from the official store price.

Buyers can avail an additional Rs 1500 off through Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions, bringing the effective cost down to Rs 58,499. Flipkart is providing a discount of up to Rs 20,300 in exchange for old smartphones. The Apple iPhone 14 is obtainable at just Rs 38,199 during the ongoing Flipkart sale.

The Apple iPhone 14 operates on a chipset similar to the Apple iPhone 13 but incorporates additional cores. Its front features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, sporting a notch similar to the iPhone 13, accommodating a 12MP camera for both video calls and selfies.

On the rear, the phone is equipped with a dual-camera setup featuring 12MP sensors. Initially, the iPhone 14 struggled to distinguish itself post-launch due to its similarities with the iPhone 13. However, it garnered renewed interest among buyers following discounts in both Flipkart and Amazon sales.