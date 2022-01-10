Happy 15th Birthday iPhone! Here's how Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone

New Delhi: With over 1 billion users globally, iPhones are easily the most popular smartphone series today. The iPhone 13 versions were released in September 2021, but the original iPhone was released on January 9th, 2007. And, guess what? It's been 15 years since Apple co-founder Steve Jobs debuted the first iPhone (Gen 1) at the MacWorld event in 2007. "An iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator," as Jobs memorably put it, "was an iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator" from the outset. In a world dominated by physical keypad-operated BlackBerry phones, the introduction of the iPhone almost signified a shift in technology. BlackBerry ended support for all BlackBerry OS smartphones earlier this month, which is a coincidence.

There are numerous podcasts, books, and videos available that discuss the development of the original iPhone. For example, the original model was believed to have a plastic screen; however, Jobs, who is famed for his meticulous attention to detail, opted at the last minute to go with a glass screen. The iPhone began employing Corning toughened glass months before its official introduction. Corning is now a leading glass maker, and its toughened Gorilla glass is used in many smartphones.

For tech fans, seeing Jobs' original speech from 2007 - the start of a new era for the company - is always a highlight. Not only did the iPhone usher in a new smartphone revolution, but it also signalled the death of Apple's most popular music player, the iPod.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also responded to a tweet by remarking, "Mind-blowing that over 80% of humans have a smartphone," praising the 15-year anniversary of the iPhone. The original iPhone had a silver brushed aluminium appearance and a 4GB storage capacity. It had a single rear camera and 15 apps, including Contacts, Camera, Voice Memos, Stocks, Google Maps, Weather, and Settings. The first iPhone, however, did not allow users to copy or paste. The original iPhone also didn't allow users to record videos.

It was released with a starting price of $499. (roughly Rs 20,00 in 2007). It would have cost around Rs 37,000 in 2022 if inflation had been included in. The iPhone was first released in the United States on June 29, 2007, and Apple sold its millionth iPhone 74 days later, on September 10, 2007.

Live TV

#mute