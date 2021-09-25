HCL First Careers Program: Here’s how freshers can get assured jobs at IT firm

New Delhi: If you’re planning to bag a job at HCL Technologies, then this could be your chance. The IT services company has started inviting applications for HCL First Careers Program - the company’s in-house training program for freshers planning to build their career in IT services.

The paid programme trains fresh engineering graduates in key skills that are in demand in the IT industry. Freshers get to master technical, practical and personality development skills essential for a job in the IT industry.

HCL First Careers Program

Candidates need to pay Rs 1.5 lakh plus applicable taxes as a fee for the HCL First Careers Program. HCL provides bank loan assistance to candidates aspiring to pursue the course.

Applicants are selected for the six-month-long programme on the basis of a four-stage interview process. Candidates are required to register for the exam, followed by counselling sessions, post which they have to write an online aptitude test. Students clearing the test are invited for the final interview round.

Upon successfully compelling the training programme, candidates are offered guaranteed jobs at one of the campuses of HCL Technologies. Candidates can apply for the programme online on HCL’s official website.

Who can join HCL First Careers Program?

Candidates with an IT or computer science background can apply for the HCL First Careers Program. They should hold a degree in BE / B.Tech / MCA / M.Tech / M.Sc (IT/ Computer Science) to meet the essential qualification criteria for the exam. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Uttarakhand hikes dearness allowance for government employees by 11%

Moreover, candidates must have scored 65% or more in their 10+2 and graduation or post-graduation exams to qualify for the HCL First Careers Program. Passouts of the year 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 will be eligible to apply for the programme. Also Read: Delhi HC stays 3-year jail to Supertech MD, directs firm to pay Rs 50 lakh to homebuyer