Here’s how Instagram users can add pronouns to their profile

Facebook-owned Instagram has recently unveiled a new feature that helps users to add pronouns to their profiles. The feature enables users to display their gender identities on their Instagram profiles.

Instagram took to Twitter to announce the new feature and it said that the photo-sharing platform can add up to four pronouns on their Instagram profiles. “Add up to 4 pronouns and edit or remove them any time. You can also choose to display pronouns to only people who follow you,” the company said in a tweet.

Check the steps to add pronouns that you need to follow:

Step 1: Open the Instagram app.

Step 2: Click on the Profile icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Tap on the Edit Profile option.

Step 4: Then, tap on the Pronouns option.

Step 5: Next step is to type the pronouns you want to add to your profile.

Step 6: Tap on Done and you’re good to go.

