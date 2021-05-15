हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Instagram features

Here’s how Instagram users can add pronouns to their profile

The feature enables users to display their gender identities on their Instagram profiles. Instagram took to Twitter to announce the new feature and it said that the photo-sharing platform can add up to four pronouns on their Instagram profiles. Check the steps to add pronouns that you need to follow.

Here’s how Instagram users can add pronouns to their profile

Facebook-owned Instagram has recently unveiled a new feature that helps users to add pronouns to their profiles. The feature enables users to display their gender identities on their Instagram profiles.

Instagram took to Twitter to announce the new feature and it said that the photo-sharing platform can add up to four pronouns on their Instagram profiles. “Add up to 4 pronouns and edit or remove them any time. You can also choose to display pronouns to only people who follow you,” the company said in a tweet.

Check the steps to add pronouns that you need to follow:

Step 1: Open the Instagram app.

Step 2: Click on the Profile icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Tap on the Edit Profile option.

Step 4: Then, tap on the Pronouns option.

Step 5: Next step is to type the pronouns you want to add to your profile.

Step 6: Tap on Done and you’re good to go.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Instagram featuresInstagramInstagram profilesInstagram PronounsInstagram users
Next
Story

Koo in talks to raise funds; hopes to close a deal in 3-4 months

Must Watch

PT2M36S

Mucormycosis: Black fungus infection is not new, says Randeep Guleria