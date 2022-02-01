Here’s what you need to know about BitIQ

The BitIQ is a crypto trading investment platform that utilises AI-powered software to provide investors with high returns. The trading robot monitors user trades, synchronises historical data with present price trends to find the best deals, and executes trades.

The BitIQ trading robot is a trading software that makes decisions based on statistical data rather than emotional hunches, leading to some of the most accurate and rewarding trades.

BitIQ Summary

The BItIQ review summarises the essential needs of a crypto investor and provides the features needed to ensure a secure, seamless and efficient trading experience. Factors such as security, regulation and fees constitute why traders lose money. However, BitIQ is completely fortified in this regard.

What is BitIQ?

BitIQ is an automated crypto trading software that helps investors make a substantial profit. The platform has unique smart features that increase investors’ earnings in the crypto market. The BitIQ platform partners with over thirteen brokers that provide the tools necessary for trading. These brokers are regulated by top-tier regulatory bodies such as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

The platform is designed for beginners who want to make great yields on their first investments. These investors do not need prior experience in technology or the crypto market. The BitIQ platform is an automated system, and as such, its users do not need to monitor the financial markets to identify appropriate trades constantly.

The platform monitors the market on the user’s behalf and places trades on the best deals. The bot handles most of the trading procedures, and plausible trading strategies are implemented to ensure 90% accuracy and yields on the trade.

BitIQ Pros & Cons

The BitIQ review showcases the strengths and weaknesses of the platform and is listed below:

Pros:

User-friendly

No transaction fees

Instant withdrawals

Good customer service/support

High accuracy rate

Cons:

No mobile app

While considering the pros and cons of the platform, it is clear that BitIQ provides users with more advantages than disadvantages. The drawback can be easily navigated as the platform can be operated on a desktop.

Traders still have to carry out research on their trade pairs and monitor their investments regularly to ensure there are no mishaps when completing trades.

How Does BitIQ Work?

The BitIQ platform has a user-friendly interface that allows users to configure the software

to their specifications. There are simple configuration steps required to set up and start earning on the platform, such as the registration, starting capital, an instructional overview and a final start-up process.

The registration process requires basic user information such as their e-mail address, phone number, name and cache codes. Once the account is verified through a confirmation mail, users can move to the next process to access full features on the platform.

After completing the registration process, the BitIQ team will contact the new user to inform them of the starting capital for trading. The minimum amount required to begin trading is $250, and users can start with even higher capital to maximise profits. However, it is more prudent to begin with a small capital margin and grow there.

After being granted practical access to the software, guidelines will be provided for users to peruse through to understand the operations and concepts carried out on the platform. The guidelines are made available to prevent users from making typical rookie mistakes.

After onboarding on the platform and having a clear and concise view of the basics, the next step should be the trading process. The BitIQ review is an indicator for new investors to try out the platform, as it shows that the trading techniques are proportional to high accuracy and return on investments.

Many trading bots have high deposit limits to begin trades. On the contrary, BitIQ is very lenient as it begins at $250 while providing high returns on investments with up to 90% accuracy. This exceptional feature allows users to start trading on a low budget, thus an influential factor for new users of the BitIQ platform.

Restriction-free Operations

Cryptocurrencies are very technical entities, and any slight interruptions or restrictions can lead to the devaluation of an asset or the outright loss of a good deal. Such activities cause mishaps that lead to uncertainties in the profit-making process. However, this issue is resolved by the BitIQ automated platform as it allows users to withdraw and invest quickly without any interruptions in the transaction process.

Upon registration, users are advised to link their bank accounts using encryption services, providing security to confidential information. All transactions are resolved instantly, and users do not need to wait for the usual 24-hours for confirmations.

High Efficiency

The BitIQ app claims to be highly efficient as the bot says its practical performance surpasses traditional trading results. The platform seamlessly and effectively allows users to make predictions while scanning through dozens of historical data to confirm the validity and return rate of the selected asset.

The platform provides a real-time comparison campaign for technical and statistical analysis of investment options and provides the trading strategies necessary for successfully completing the trade.

Multiple Trade Option

The platform allows users to complete multiple trades per day due to the automated and computerised mode of operations. The platform runs on AI-powered software that does not run based on human logic or processing power. The heightened abilities provide users with the opportunity to start and complete as many trades as possible.

Secure

BitIQ protects user information and the funds in the account against any security breach using military-grade SSL encryption and other security measures.

BitIQ Fees

BitIQ is completely free without hidden charges. Here is the complete breakdown of the BitIQ fee structure

Is BitIQ a Scam?

So, is BitIQ a scam? This is one of the many questions on the internet concerning the platform. It is difficult to determine if a platform is legit or not completely; however, the BitIQ reviews show that the platform has been investigated and used thoroughly by customers in the past and could pass as a legitimate trading software.

There are several reviews about the platform available on the internet, reflective of the individual’s experience. These experiences can be positive or negative, given the factors being considered.

However, several reports show that the trading process on the BitIQ platform is seamless and intuitive, which makes it a great option for beginners who want to test the waters of crypto trading. Although the platform seems legit, it is necessary to exercise extreme caution while trading cryptocurrencies as they are highly volatile. The platform has some features that can help users mitigate losses, but users need to pay close attention to the market.

BitIQ Minimum Deposit

The minimum deposit for the BItIQ platform is $250, but users can deposit more than that amount. However, it is prudent to start with small capital as the platform does not eliminate risks up to 100%.

BitIQ Customer Support

The BitIQ platform’s customer service is reliable and can be reached through several channels. These channels of communication are efficient in resolving disputes and issues associated with registration, trades, deposit and withdrawal transactions.

BitIQ provides users with a seamless registration process from start to finish. All that is required is the new user’s e-mail, phone number, name and a strong password. Once these details have been provided, users can move on to the next phase of the onboarding process.

Make a Deposit

Investors can deposit any amount of funds they want, but it is advised that they start with the minimum deposit amount of $250. Deposits can be made using valid payment methods: credit/debit cards and online bank transfers.

Demo trading

The Demo trading feature offers users real-time experience while trading on the platform using fake funds. The demo trading allows novice investors to try out the platform and learn before delving into the live market.

Start Trading

Once the onboarding process has been completed and all necessary details have been provided, users now have access to all trading features available on the platform and start trading.