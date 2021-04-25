Here’s why WhatsApp is sending ToS alert to users again

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has again initiated in-app alerts to its users across the globe about the change in its Terms of Service (ToS) and privacy policy.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started sending in-app alerts to its users informing them about its new terms of service. This alert is only for those who haven’t yet accepted its new terms of service already and it is for both iOS and Android users.

The website’s screenshot revealed that the company is sending alerts to some of its users again about its privacy policy which will come into effect on May 15 and before that they need to accept the changed terms and conditions.

WhatsApp had already clarified that the chats on the platform will be end-to-end encrypted and it will also become easier to chat with businesses and it is also making it optional for users to opt in to this service.

