Here's Step-by-Step guide to transfer Amazon Pay wallet money to the bank account

New Delhi: E-commerce site Amazon has brought its financial wallet named ‘Amazon Pay’ a few years back. It allows customers to keep the money in the secured wallet in the Amazon app itself for purchasing items from the app via the amount. Since then, the amazon expands the utility of the app by providing customers a slew of options including booking train & bus tickets, making telecom recharge, etc. However, customers have the pereption that the can do everything except one - sending the Amazon Pay amount to the bank account itself.

We may not know but this service is also available. The Pay balance can be transferred to your bank account in a few simple steps. However, you must complete KYC in order to transfer funds. If you have already completed your KYC, check out these steps below to transfer the amount to your bank account.

Transfer Amazon Pay balance to bank account:

Step 1: Open the Amazon app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the Amazon Pay option which will mostly be on the homepage itself.

Step 3: Now to transfer the pay balance to your bank account, tap on Send Money.

Step 4: Select the bank to which you want to send the pay balance money.

Step 5: Verify the mobile number and bank details by sending an SMS (SMS will be automatically sent, just tap on send when the screen pops up).

Step 6: Tap on To Bank.

Step 7: Enter the IFSC code, account number, and the name of the account holder.

Step 8: Hit the Pay Now button.

Step 9: Now, you will see all the options to pay, tap on Show more ways, followed by selecting Amazon Pay balance as the wallet for payment.

Step 10: Lastly, tap on continue.

That’s it. Now, your Amazon Pay balance will be transferred to your bank account, which means you can withdraw it in cash if needed.