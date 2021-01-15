हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Here's why Sony may skip 2nd round of pre-orders for PlayStation 5 in India before official launch on February 2

Sony's PlayStation 5 gaming console is a great hit among all the gaming communities across the globe. The PS5 was launched on November 12, 2020.

New Delhi: Sony is all set to release it's PlayStation 5 on Tuesday (February 2) in India. Sony India has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will not take the second round of pre-orders before its launch.

"We are not planning pre-order for PS5 before 2nd February. Please stay in touch with retailers for future pre-order updates," Sony India clarifies in a statement sent over mail.

Sony PlayStation 5 is an extremely popular gaming console and started taking pre-orders from Tuesday (January 12). The gaming console receives a great response from the gaming community and as a result, it was sold out within no time across all the channels. 

Sony India released a press statement which said that 'PS5 has met with unprecedented enthusiasm by PlayStation fans in India, resulting in a stockout during the pre-order period.' The statement further said that 'keeping the current situation in mind, we kindly urge all customers to keep their health and safety first and refrain from visiting any retail store to pre-order a PS5. Please stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase.'

Keeping this press release in mind, many gaming enthusiasts were hopeful for a second round of pre-order for PlayStation 5 in the upcoming time. 

However, keeping all the speculations aside, it is clear that Sony India will not be taking any second round of pre-orders for PlayStation 5 before its official launch in India. 

Sony's PlayStation 5 gaming console is a great hit among all the gaming communities across the globe. The PS5 was launched on November 12, 2020, in countries including the US, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea. 

The PlayStation 5 is already late to the Indian market. Sony has had a difficult time meeting the demands worldwide amid the pandemic. 

The PlayStation 5 will be available in two variants- the standard version will be priced at Rs49,990 and the Digital Edition will go for Rs 39,990.

