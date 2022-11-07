'Hey Siri' to 'Siri': Apple planning to change voice control command but it's not as simple as it appears to you

Tech giant Apple is looking to change its voice control commands and according to reports, its digital voice assistant 'Siri' may now respond to you if you just call it 'Siri' instead of 'Hey Siri'. Now, you may think that what is a big deal about it? Apple insider Mark Gurman said that Apple is working to drop 'Hey' and the same is being tested by Apple employees. Gurman says while it might seem like a small change, the switch from 'Hey Siri' to 'Siri' is a technical challenge as it requires significant AI training and underlying engineering work.

Explaining further, he said that the complexity involves making Siri understand the singular phrase 'Siri' in different accents and multiple dialects. "Having two words — Hey Siri — increases the likelihood of the system properly picking up the signal," he said.

It may be noted that Amazon's voice assistant Alexa responds when someone says 'Alexa' rather than 'Hey Alexa'. On the other hand, Google continues to use phrases like 'OK Google' or 'Hey Google' for its voice assistant feature.

According to the reports, Apple has been working to make this change for several months, testing it with its employees and collecting feedback and training data. The report said that Apple is also looking to integrate Siri into third-party services to provide more context and assistance to users.

Apple has been working to make changes in its products as well. According to reports, the tech giant is working to bring out an iPhone with a USB-C port to comply with a new European Union law.

Apple is also looking to divert its operations out of China and the focus is on India and Thailand. Apple has already started production of the iPhone 14 in India and is looking to increase production in the coming months.