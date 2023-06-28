High Demand For ChatGPT Experts! Companies May Pay Up To Rs 1.5 Crore Salary To People With ChatGPT Expertise

New Delhi: Since it was first launched back in 2022, ChatGPT has been a hot topic in the tech community. The AI chatbot's capacity to answer in a human-like manner and manage nearly anything presented to it led to its enormous appeal. People quickly discovered a variety of uses for the generative AI chatbot, from producing essays and poetry to creating music.

With time, ChatGPT is turning into more of a necessity in the tech industry, and professionals using the AI chatbot are said to have many work options. According to a study by ResumeBuilder, 91 percent of businesses with open positions prefer to hire candidates with ChatGPT experience. (Also Read: ChatGPT Now Available to Use In Hindi: Check Step-By-Step Guide To Use It)

According to the report, respondents believe that AI may increase productivity, save time, and improve the performance of the business.

Businesses on LinkedIn are reportedly prepared to pay individuals with competence in ChatGPT up to USD 185,000 (about Rs 1.5 crore) each year, according to a Business Insider report.

For instance, a US-based HR business called Recruiting from Scratch is seeking for the position of Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Audio, and the abilities needed for the position include "Familiarity with current AI tools and platforms, including ChatGPT, Midjourney, and others."

Additionally, the remuneration range for the position is set at USD 125,000 to USD 185,000 annually.

On the other side, the conversational AI tool Interface.ai is seeking to hire a Remote Machine Engineer. The applicant must have 'experience with natural language processing and large language models' underlying ChatGPT. The annual salary for the position is up to 170,000 USD.

According to the CEO of the company, Srinivas Njay, "Experience with LLMs is a major qualification for the post. In the end, this makes it easier for our clients, banks and credit unions, to interact with their clients.

The worry that using ChatGPT will make individuals lose their jobs has been linked to it frequently. However, a lot of experts also think that the AI technology will lead to additional job growth. Prompt Engineering is one of these careers that is currently growing in popularity.

Anthropic, a San Francisco-based AI firm, posted a job listing in March of this year seeking to hire a Prompt Engineer and a Librarian with salaries up to USD 335,000 annually. This amount is about Rs 2.7 crore in Indian Rupees.

San Francisco is not the only location that is looking for AI Prompt Engineering positions, though. You can locate numerous places looking for prompt engineers by visiting LinkedIn or any other job-searching website. Numerous websites have begun giving courses on prompt engineering to help students become experts in the field in light of the role's prominence.