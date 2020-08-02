Homegrown Lifestyle Brand Noise to launch Smartwatch 'ColorFit Nav' on August 6

For the smartwatch lovers, Indian brand Noise has come up with a new launch that is not just affordable but loaded with many new user-friendly features.

As the festive season kick starts this year, the homegrown smartwatch brand NOISE is all set to reveal its new SmartWatch in the market for fitness freaks. NOISE new smartwatch is named as Colorfit Nav.

Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch will be officially launched on 6th August 2020, the first day of the Amazon Prime Day sale. As the smartwatch will exclusively be sold via a flash sale on Amazon India during the Prime Day sale.

Keeping it much affordable so as to reach out to the larger base, ColorFit Nav will be available at a price of Rs 3,999 while the prime day sale is on.

The ColorFit Nav joins Noise’s existing league of square-shaped wearables -- the ColorFit Pro and ColorFit Pro 2.

Availabe in two colors, the Noise ColorFit Nav smartwatch key specifications

# built-in GPS sensor, which will assist the watch with its 10 sports modes and track speed, distance and path in real-time.

# a larger 1.4-inch TFT-LCD display, that has a high resolution of 320x320 pixels.for clear and sharper display.

# IP68 water, dust and sweat resistance

# 24x7 heart rate monitor, keeping tabs on your heart’s health throughout the entire day.

# Customisable watch faces ( cloud-based watch faces will be available via an OTA update in the coming weeks after the launch)

So far the lifestyle technology brand Noise has received a good response for the new Smartwatch Colorfit. Since the brand revealed about the upcoming new launch Colorfit, more than 2 lakh notifications has been received by the brand from th