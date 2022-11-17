Homegrown Microblog app Koo is launching in US; aiming to compete rival Twitter
HomeGrown Koo has seen a meteoric rise in the past few days amid Twitter volatility. It has become the second most used microblog app with 50 million downloads.
- Homegrown Koo is launching in the US.
- Koo has become the second most used microblog app in the world.
- Alternative microblog apps emerge in Twitter turmoil.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: India developed micro-blogging app Koo is all set to launch in the United States in a direct rivalry to Twitter. The homegrown app has become the second most used microblogging app in the world which has been downloaded 50 millions. It is available in more than 10 languages.
ALSO READ | Sandhya Devanathan appoints as new Meta India head and Vice President -- Details Inside
Sharing the big feat of the Indian grown company, Aprameya Radhakrishna, the cofounder of Koo, wrote, “Believe! This is our moment! Let’s rock it. Do let everyone you know in the US know about Koo.”
ALSO READ | 'Demonetisation was...': Centre makes BIG STATEMENT in Supreme Court
Twitter remains volatile
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has been doing a lot of sweeping changes in the platform since his takeover last month. His plan for charging $8 for blue tick verification monthly to Twitter users has met some unexpected results that has forced him to stop the service for a while.
This has made the platform volatile with some prominent advertisers stopping the ads on the platform.
Alternative microblog apps emerge in turmoil
There have been some microblogging apps that remain overshadowed under Twitter. However, Twitter turmoil has given them a glimmer of hope with people are looking to switch to better and stable option. Mastodon, Koo, Tumblr have seen meteoric rise in past few days.
Koo has become the most downloaded microblog app in the past few days.
Koo won’t charge for a verification badge
Once Twitter has started its monthly blue tick subscription service, some rumours have begun circulating that Koo will also charge Rs 1600 from users for a verification badge.
Denying the reports, Radhakrishna tweeted on his official Twitter handle and said Koo won’t charge Rs 1600 per month for a verification badge.
Live Tv
More Stories