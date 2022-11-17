topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
KOO

Homegrown Microblog app Koo is launching in US; aiming to compete rival Twitter

HomeGrown Koo has seen a meteoric rise in the past few days amid Twitter volatility. It has become the second most used microblog app with 50 million downloads.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 06:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Homegrown Koo is launching in the US.
  • Koo has become the second most used microblog app in the world.
  • Alternative microblog apps emerge in Twitter turmoil.

Trending Photos

Homegrown Microblog app Koo is launching in US; aiming to compete rival Twitter

New Delhi: India developed micro-blogging app Koo is all set to launch in the United States in a direct rivalry to Twitter. The homegrown app has become the second most used microblogging app in the world which has been downloaded 50 millions. It is available in more than 10 languages.

ALSO READ | Sandhya Devanathan appoints as new Meta India head and Vice President -- Details Inside

Sharing the big feat of the Indian grown company, Aprameya Radhakrishna, the cofounder of Koo, wrote, “Believe! This is our moment! Let’s rock it. Do let everyone you know in the US know about Koo.”

ALSO READ | 'Demonetisation was...': Centre makes BIG STATEMENT in Supreme Court

Twitter remains volatile

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has been doing a lot of sweeping changes in the platform since his takeover last month. His plan for charging $8 for blue tick verification monthly to Twitter users has met some unexpected results that has forced him to stop the service for a while.

This has made the platform volatile with some prominent advertisers stopping the ads on the platform.

Alternative microblog apps emerge in turmoil

There have been some microblogging apps that remain overshadowed under Twitter. However, Twitter turmoil has given them a glimmer of hope with people are looking to switch to better and stable option. Mastodon, Koo, Tumblr have seen meteoric rise in past few days.

Koo has become the most downloaded microblog app in the past few days.

Koo won’t charge for a verification badge

Once Twitter has started its monthly blue tick subscription service, some rumours have begun circulating that Koo will also charge Rs 1600 from users for a verification badge.

Denying the reports, Radhakrishna tweeted on his official Twitter handle and said Koo won’t charge Rs 1600 per month for a verification badge.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites
DNA Video
DNA: When the United Nations organization UNESCO was formed in 1945
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 16, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?