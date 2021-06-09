Honor Band 6 launched in India with SpO2 tracker, check price and features

New Delhi: Shenzhen Zhixin technologies, the parent company of smartphone maker Huawei, has finally launched Honor Band 6 in India after its global launch in late March 2021. The smart band was initially launched in Chinese markets in November last year, but it arrived late in global markets due to the constraints in the supply chain.

Features of Honor Band 6

The Honor Band 6 appears a bit similar to the Honor Watch ES, mostly because of the rectangular display. The device sports a 1.47” rectangular AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved glass protection. Its 6-axis sensor feature makes it a great smart band for both regular users as well as for casual sportspersons.

However, in terms of other features, Honor Band 6 appears to be way better than Honor Watch ES, at least on papers. Some of the features which make Honor Band 6 a great buy include heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring and sleep tracker.

Honor claims that the smart band can run for 3 days on a 10-minute charge. On fully charging the device, the company claims that it gives at least a 10 days battery life.

Price of Honor Band 6

The official price in India of Honor Band 6 is Rs 3,999. The price is of course a tad less than key international markets such as Europe. However, the band is retailing at cheaper rates in the Chinese market.

First sale of Honor Band 6

In India, Honor Band 6 will be available for sale on June 14. The smart band will retail on online channels such as Flipkart. The device comes in three colour variants such as Coral Black, Coral Pink and Sandstone Grey.