Honor Unveils Thinnest & Lightest Foldable Smartphone 'Magic V2'; Check RAM, Storage, Display, More

New Delhi: Global smartphone brand Honor on Friday unveiled the so-called "thinnest and lightest" foldable smartphone at the annual IFA tech show here. Called Magic V2, the weighs only 231 grams abut still packs competitive specifications, including a huge battery, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform and 120Hz displays, according to reports.

The Honor Magic V2 will go on sale in Europe and other key markets no later than the first quarter of 2024. The price of the device is not yet revealed. It is around 9.9mm when folded. Despite this incredibly thin form factor, it houses a 5,000mAh battery, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB and a triple camera setup.

In contrast to the Honor Magic Vs, its predecessor, the Magic V2 also supports stylus input on both the outer and inner screen, reports Android Police. According to the company, it used “a new generation of Silicon-Carbon-Dual-Battery” that can pack more energy in a denser form factor, along with a redesigned titanium hinge that is supposed to make the hinge more durable and robust.



According to Honor, the foldable device can withstand more than 400,000 folds.

The company also showcased the ‘Magic V Purse’ concept device. Like the Mate X, the Purse’s big outer display wraps around the whole body of the phone, with a thicker element smoothing out the surface when it’s folded.

“The Magic V Purse is a concept phone that offers a unique form factor, resembling the original Huawei Mate X,” reports Android Police. Its outer display wraps around the phone's body, and it can be transformed into a clutch using various chains and straps.