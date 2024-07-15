New Delhi: In today’s digital age, it’s crucial to manage your mobile connections carefully to protect your privacy and security, especially with concerns about unauthorized SIM card issuance. Having too many SIM cards under your name can cause serious problems. If you exceed the limit set by telecom laws, you could face hefty fines.

According to the Telecommunications Act of 2023, there are strict rules about how many SIM cards an individual can have. Breaking these rules could lead to imprisonment. For a first offense, you might be fined up to Rs 50,000, and subsequent offenses could cost you as much as Rs 2 lakh.

The maximum number of SIM cards allowed varies by region. Nationally, the limit is nine SIM cards per person, but in places like Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, and some Northeast areas, it’s limited to six. It’s important to stay informed about the current rules on SIM card ownership and regularly check how many SIM cards are registered under your name online.

How To Check Number Of SIM Cards Issued Against Your Aadhar Card

Step 1:

Visit the TAFCOP website by navigating to TAFCOP.

Step 2:

Enter your mobile number in the designated box.

Step 3:

Enter the captcha code provided and click on the “Request OTP” button.

Step 4:

Upon receiving the OTP, enter it and click on the “Login” button.

Step 5:

You will see a list of mobile numbers registered under your ID; check and ensure that all active mobile numbers belong to you or your relatives.

Step 6:

In case you find any unrecognized numbers, the website offers three options: “Not my number”, “Not required”, and “Required”. Select the appropriate option to manage these numbers.