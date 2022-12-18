topStoriesenglish
How to download Bigg Boss 16 sticker pack on WhatsApp: Here's step-by-step guide

Continue reading to find out how to download big boss sticker packs.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 09:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

How to download Bigg Boss 16 sticker pack on WhatsApp: Here's step-by-step guide

New Delhi: WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has added two new sticker sets for its users. These include Agus Paillet's A Day of a Human sticker collection and Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 design. Both of these sticker packs are available for download on desktop computers, Apple iPhones, and Android devices. Are you interested in learning how to download them and begin sharing them with your friends? 

Here's the step-by-step guide to download Bigg Boss 16 sticker pack on WhatsApp:

- Open WhatsApp.

- Open the chat box.

- Open the chat box of the individual you want to send the sticker to.

- Click on the emoji option.

- Click on the stickers option.

- Click on the + icon.

- The big boss stickers are on the interface.

