trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716450
NewsBusinessEconomy
BUDGET 2024

Capturing Moments: President Offers Dahi To Nirmala Sitharaman Ahead Of Budget

The Rashtrapati Bhavan shared visuals of President Murmu offering a spoonful of Dahi (curd) to Sitharaman on the X platform.

Written By Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 12:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Capturing Moments: President Offers Dahi To Nirmala Sitharaman Ahead Of Budget Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Before entering the parliament to unveil the Interim Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman received a sweet greeting from President Droupadi Murmu. The President, extending best wishes, personally served curd to FM Sitharaman in a gracious gesture.

Visuals Shared By Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Rashtrapati Bhavan shared visuals of President Murmu offering a spoonful of Dahi (curd) to Sitharaman on the X platform. The post expressed good wishes for the Finance Minister as she prepared to present the Union Budget. (Also Read: Budget 2024: If Finance Minister Okays THIS, It Will Be Big Win For Salaried Class)

Pre-Budget Meeting At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Before the budget presentation, Finance Minister Sitharaman, along with Ministers of State Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the meeting, President Murmu conveyed her best wishes to the Union Finance Minister. (Also Read: Budget 2024: Modi Government Breaking/Tweaking Trends; Will This Budget Spring A Surprise? Read)

Historical Comparison

Ms. Sitharaman's upcoming budget presentation marks her sixth consecutive budget, matching the record set by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. Desai, during his tenure as Finance Minister, presented five annual budgets and one interim budget between 1959 and 1964.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
DNA Video
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
DNA Video
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Will hijab be banned in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance