How to edit a sent message in Telegram: Here's the step-by-step guide
New Delhi: Last month, Apple introduced iOS 16, which included the capability to edit texted texts. Within 15 minutes of sending a message, iPhone and iPad users can amend it. Android SMS apps still don't have this capability. Even well-known messaging services like WhatsApp don't currently allow you to edit sent texts.
But did you know that Telegram provided the option to amend a message once it had been sent long before anyone imagined being able to do so after it had been shared with the receiver? After 48 hours of sharing a message, Telegram users can alter a transmitted message for the uninitiated. (Also Read: Want to download videos from Twitter? Here's the step-by-step guide)
You can edit any message within 48 hours of sending it. That’s enough time to fix what you sent Friday night before work on Monday morning. TelegramTips pic.twitter.com/9CqOwsQmZq Telegram Messenger (telegram) September 2, 2019
How to edit a sent message in the Telegram app:
- Open the Telegram app.
- Open the message you want to edit.
- Select the message for a long time.
- Click on the pin message option.
- Click on the edit option.
How to edit a sent message on a desktop:
- Open the Telegram.
- Open the message you want to edit.
- Select the message.
- Click on the reply option.
- Click on the edit option.
