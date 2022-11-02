How to edit a sent message in Telegram: Here's the step-by-step guide

New Delhi: Last month, Apple introduced iOS 16, which included the capability to edit texted texts. Within 15 minutes of sending a message, iPhone and iPad users can amend it. Android SMS apps still don't have this capability. Even well-known messaging services like WhatsApp don't currently allow you to edit sent texts.

But did you know that Telegram provided the option to amend a message once it had been sent long before anyone imagined being able to do so after it had been shared with the receiver? After 48 hours of sharing a message, Telegram users can alter a transmitted message for the uninitiated. (Also Read: Want to download videos from Twitter? Here's the step-by-step guide)

You can edit any message within 48 hours of sending it. That’s enough time to fix what you sent Friday night before work on Monday morning. TelegramTips pic.twitter.com/9CqOwsQmZq Telegram Messenger (telegram) September 2, 2019

How to edit a sent message in the Telegram app:

- Open the Telegram app.

- Open the message you want to edit.

- Select the message for a long time.

- Click on the pin message option.

- Click on the edit option.

How to edit a sent message on a desktop:

- Open the Telegram.

- Open the message you want to edit.

- Select the message.

- Click on the reply option.

- Click on the edit option.