WhatsApp screenshot blocking now arrives on Android beta

New Delhi: After iOS beta testing, Meta-owned WhatsApp has started testing screenshot blocking on Android beta now that will prevent users from taking screenshots to view once images and videos, the media reported.



Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced three new privacy features on WhatsApp, giving users more control over their conversations and added layers of protection when messaging.



Screenshot blocking was one of those feature and was under development on WhatsApp beta for iOS, and has not been spotted on Android beta by WhatsApp beta tracker website WABetaInfo.



"WhatsApp is working on a new presentation screen that introduces the new version of view once: thanks to this new version, it is impossible to take screenshots to view once images and videos," the website said on Thursday.



When the recipient tries to take a screenshot to view once images and videos, the screenshot will be automatically blocked but the sender will not receive any notification.



However, a user can still take a photo by using a secondary phone or camera.



New features allow WhatsApp users to exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you're online and prevent screenshots on view once messages.



"We'll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations," Zuckerberg had said.

