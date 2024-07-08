How To Remove Your Personal Information from Google; Follow These Easy Steps

New Delhi: In today's digital age, the presence of personal information on the internet has become both a convenience and a concern. While many individuals find it beneficial for their information to be accessible through Google search results, others prioritise privacy and prefer to keep their details confidential.

Unfortunately, our increasingly interconnected world can lead to inadvertent exposure of sensitive data such as social media profiles, contact numbers, residential addresses, and even financial information.

Results About You Feature

Google has launched a feature called "Results About You" for users. This feature is designed to help users remove their personal information from Google. With it, you can easily delete your own personal details from search results.

Here's how to remove your personal information from Google using the "Results About You" feature:

Step 1 : Visit the Google Support Page: Start by going to the Google support page.

Step 2: Fill Out the Form: Complete the form by mentioning the URL(s) you want to be removed from search results.

Step 3: Add Multiple URLs: You can include several URLs in the form at once.

Step 4: Verification by Google: Google will verify the pages. If the information provided is correct, Google will remove the URLs.

Step 5: Allow Some Time: The process may take a little time, so be patient.

How to Remove Your Personal Information Directly from a Website?

Another method to remove your personal information is to request its removal directly from the webpage where it appears. Here’s how:

Step 1: Visit the Page: Go to the webpage containing your personal information.

Step 2: Click the Three Dots: Click on the three dots next to the URL.

Step 3: Go to 'About this result': Select the "About this result" page.

Step 4: Click 'Remove result': Choose the "Remove result" option.

This will initiate the process to remove the page from Google's search results.

How to Track Your Removal Requests?

After following either of these processes, you can track your removal requests. To do this, open the Google app and go to "Results About You." Click on your profile photo, and you’ll be able to see the status of your requests. Further, you can add new removal requests and monitor their status from this section. After you submit a removal request, Google will review the content to see if it meets their criteria for removal.