How To Save Your Parking Spot in Android Auto, Follow THESE 6 Steps

New Delhi: Finding your parked car can be tricky, especially in busy parking lots or unfamiliar areas. Thankfully, Android Auto has a helpful feature that makes this task much easier. In this guide, we'll show you step-by-step how to use the Android Auto app to find your parked car. With simple instructions, you'll learn how to navigate through the app's features to pinpoint the location of your vehicle. Whether you're in a crowded city or a sprawling parking garage, this Android Auto feature will save you time and frustration.

Android Auto is an iteration of Google's Android mobile operating system that's specifically designed for use in a car through the car’s infotainment screen. When you connect a modern Android smartphone to your car using Android Auto, you will be able to use your phone's crucial features via the car's touchscreen, digital dashboard, physical buttons, and built-in microphone. (Also Read: Indian Professionals In Silicon Valley Launch Initiative To Foster Innovations)

From setting reminders to accessing navigation features, discover the tricks to streamline your parking experience. Say goodbye to circling the block endlessly—master the art of saving your spot with ease. Notably, users have to set a destination in Google Maps for the parking reminder feature to work.

Here are the steps to save your parking spot in Android Auto

Start your car, plug in your phone, and open Android Auto.

Set a destination using Google Maps.

Drive to your destination.

Once Google Maps has recognized that you are where you're supposed to be, a Save parking toggle will appear.

It will stay there, so find yourself a parking spot and park safely.

Activate the toggle.

With this Android Auto feature, you can perform many tasks, such as monitoring your smart home gadgets, automatically resuming media, answering phone calls, and asking Google Assistant to initiate an action using voice commands. (Also Read: Google Pixel Phones May Get New Adaptive Touch Feature Based On Environment)