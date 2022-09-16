WhatsApp tricks and tips: How to send message to someone on WhatsApp without saving their number

New Delhi: Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is one of the most crucial social apps with millions of active users. It offers numerous helpful services for its users, such as chatting, calling, video calling, payments, and others. The most used messaging app improvises its services day by day.

But some services are yet not added by the platform that users have requested, though. Sending messages to contacts who haven't been saved is one of these options. Sending WhatsApp messages to an unsaved phone number is essentially impossible. (Also Read: Oppo launches F21S Pro & F21S 5G Pro; check specs, price, design and more details)

So, in order to communicate with someone on WhatsApp, you must first save their contact before using the program. However, there are a few tactics you can use to message unsaved numbers. Here is about how to use tactics and what it is. (Also Read: Recharge your FASTags using WhatsApp by just sending a message; check details here)

In phone

- Input the link http://wa.me/91xxxxxxxxxx. For example, "https://wa.me/991125387," type the phone number in 'XXXXX' with the country code at the beginning.

- Click on the enter option.

- Your browser will switch to the WhatsApp screen.

- Select the "Continue Chat" button.

By Truecaller

- Open the Truecaller application.

- In the search bar, enter the phone number of the person you wish to chat with.

- The person's Truecaller profile will open.

- Scroll down and click the WhatsApp button in the profile.

- A conversation window for WhatsApp will now appear.

- The message can now be sent without keeping the phone number.

In iPhone

- On your iPhone, launch the Apple Shortcuts app.

- The "Add shortcut" button must be tapped.

- Install the shortcut for WhatsApp to Non-Contact.

- Tap the shortcut once it has been installed to activate it.

- A "Choose recipient" pop-up window will open.

- Enter the recipient's phone number together with the country code. For instance, +91- for an Indian number.

- You can then message the person by opening the specific number's WhatsApp chat thread.