New Delhi: When you get a shiny new iPhone, the next big task is transferring all your data from your old device, especially your WhatsApp chats. While moving from one iPhone to another is straightforward, switching from an Android device to an iPhone can be tricky.

But fear not, as there's a solution: the "Move to iOS" app. One thing to note before moving forward is not all WhatsApp data can be transferred. WhatsApp call history cannot be moved to the new iPhone. (Also Read: Good News For 2.56 Lakhs Gramin Dak Sevaks; Centre Announces Pay Hike For Time Continuity)

What You Need To Know Before Transferring?

Before you start the transfer process, ensure that your iPhone is either brand new or has been reset to its factory settings. (Also Read: Big Bonanza For LIC Employees; Government Approves 17% Wage Hike)

Also, make sure both your Android and iOS devices are plugged into chargers and connected to the same Wi-Fi network. If needed, you can connect your Android device to your iPhone's hotspot.

How To Transfer WhatsApp Chat Backup From Android To iPhone:

- On your Android phone, download the 'Move to iOS' app from the Google Play Store.

- Follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

- When prompted for a code, enter the code displayed on your iPhone.

- Tap on "Continue" on both devices and follow the on-screen instructions.

- On the transfer data screen, select "WhatsApp" as the data you want to transfer.

- On your Android smartphone, tap on "Get started" and wait for WhatsApp to export the data.

- Once it's ready, you'll be signed out of WhatsApp on your Android device.

- Return to the 'Move to iOS' app on your Android device, tap on "Continue," and wait for the transfer to complete.

- After the transfer is done, open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone and log in with your registered phone number.

- Tap on 'Start' and wait for the transfer process to finish.

- Once it's done, all your chats and other WhatsApp data will appear on your new iPhone.