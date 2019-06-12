close

HP refreshes laser printer portfolio in India

New Delhi: HP Inc on Wednesday introduced three new series of laser printers in India, promising to deliver high print speeds compatable with easy mobile printing features including Wi-Fi Direct.

While the starting price of HP's Laser 108 Printer Series is Rs 10,960, the initial price of the Laser MFP 136 Series and Laser MFP 138fnw series is Rs 16,560.

"The new series of HP Laser Printers can help businesses, especially small and medium businesses and startups, to drive efficient and economical printing operations without compromising on the quality," said Leo Joseph, Senior Director, printing systems and solutions, HP Inc. India, said in a press statement.

The 108 single-function series, along with the multi-function 136 series and 138fnw, are designed to support mobile-first work spaces.

Powered with Wi-Fi Direct, the printers are compatible with the HP Smart App, allowing users to print, scan and copy documents from their smartphones and share them via Cloud or email.

The app could also connect and print documents when there is no network connection available.

"With the introduction of the new range of HP Laser Printers, we are catering to the evolved needs of consumers with full-featured laser printing solutions suitable for modern workplaces," said Manoj Kapoor, Country Category and Sales Head for consumer and SMB printing, HP India.

The new series of HP's laser printers are available for purchase across HP World Stores, retail outlets, IT retailers and e-tailers.

