New Delhi: Apple iPhone 13, one of the best-selling smartphones in India, is selling on Flipkart at a big discount. The latest flagship device from Apple is available for as low as Rs 54,499 on the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform, in what could be an excellent opportunity for buyers planning to upgrade their smartphones. However, for buying iPhone 13 (128 GB) at such a low price, you will have to combine multiple offers, including card discounts and exchange offers.

Apple iPhone 13 was launched at a price of Rs 79,900. However, on Flipkart, the smartphone is selling with a discount of Rs 9,901 at Rs 69,999. However, interested buyers can club multiple offers to make the deal even sweeter.

For instance, Flipkart is offering a discount of up to Rs Rs 15,500 on exchanging your old smartphone. The discount price depends on the model of the smartphone as well as on its condition.

But that’s not all, as customers can get additional discounts on iPhone 13 purchases via credit and debit cards. Currently, Flipkart is offering Rs 750 discount on buying the smartphone via Axis credit cards.

Also, buyers can get a 5% cashback on purchasing the device with Flipkart Axis Bank Co-Brand Card. Flipkart is also offering 5% cashback up to Rs 3000 on IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

Flipkart is also offering free deals on buying iPhone 13. For instance, customers can enjoy 3 Months of free Gaana Plus subscription with the purchase.

Apple iPhone 13 Specs

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display. The smartphone is powered by the A15 Bionic processor. As far as the camera features are concerned, the iPhone 13 comes with a dual camera setup which includes a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra wide lens.