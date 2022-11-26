I will make alternative smartphone in case Apple and Google forbid Twitter from their platforms: Elon Musk

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has hinted in a tweet reply that he may consider to build alternative smartphones in case Google and Apple boot Twitter from their app stores. However, he hoped that it won’t come. Elon Musk gave the hint after a twitter user named Liz Wheeler posted a tweet in which she wrote, “If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?”

I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Twitter will have Blue, Gold & Grey Ticks

Twitter new head Elon Musk has confirmed that the blue tick verification will tentatively launch on Friday next week. Twitter stopped its monthly subscription plan after facing backlash over rising impersonate and fake accounts.

The new monthly verification system will have the variation of colours in verification ticks - Gold for companies, Grey for government, & blue for individuals. All accounts will be verified by manually before check activates.

Individual may have the secondary tiny logo soon

Revealing the nitty-gritty of 2nd version of blue tick verification, Elon Musk has told that individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an organization. It will only appear as and when the individual has been verified as such by that organisation.

He further said that he will explain this system in details next week.

“All verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes “notable” is otherwise too subjective. Individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week,” Elon Musk replied on a tweet.