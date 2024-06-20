Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2758946
NewsTechnology
PIB FACT CHECK

India Post Scam Alert: Don't Click On Parcel Return Link, Alerts PIB Fact Check

If you have recieved any SMS from India Post, that is urging you to click on a link for parcel delivery, beware!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 10:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Post Scam Alert: Don't Click On Parcel Return Link, Alerts PIB Fact Check

New Delhi: Online scams, parcel delivery scams, MMDA scams are rampant these days. Fraudsters have been devising newer mechanisms and tricks to dupe vulnerable people, targeting their mobile phones and emails. A latest scam has been exposed by the PIB fact check team.

PIB has said that if you also received an SMS from India Post Office stating that your package has arrived at the warehouse, further asking you to update your address details within 48 hours to avoid the package being returned, it is a fake one.

PIB has tweeted:

Fraudsters use this content for their SMS --Your package has arrived at the warehouse and we attempted delivery twice but were unable to due to incomplete address information. Please update your address within 48 hours, otherwise the package will be returned. In order to update the address click on the link indisposegvs.top/IN. After the update is complete, the package will be re-delivered within 24 hours.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP central team visits Coochbehar over 'post-poll violence' in Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'new strike'
DNA Video
DNA: Why will Priyanka Gandhi contest from Wayanad?
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on NEET paper leak 'mastermind'
DNA Video
DNA: 'AI commander' of China's army
DNA Video
DNA: Newly constructed bridge in Bihar's Araria collapses
DNA Video
DNA: Know symptoms of Flesh Eating Bacteria
DNA Video
DNA: Why did BJP lose in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul in Rae Bareli..Priyanka from Wayanad..but why?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Finalises Lok Sabha Speaker?