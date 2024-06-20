New Delhi: Online scams, parcel delivery scams, MMDA scams are rampant these days. Fraudsters have been devising newer mechanisms and tricks to dupe vulnerable people, targeting their mobile phones and emails. A latest scam has been exposed by the PIB fact check team.

PIB has said that if you also received an SMS from India Post Office stating that your package has arrived at the warehouse, further asking you to update your address details within 48 hours to avoid the package being returned, it is a fake one.

Have you also received an SMS from India Post Office stating that your package has arrived at the warehouse, further asking you to update your address details within 48 hours to avoid the package being returned?



Beware! This message is fake.

Fraudsters use this content for their SMS --Your package has arrived at the warehouse and we attempted delivery twice but were unable to due to incomplete address information. Please update your address within 48 hours, otherwise the package will be returned. In order to update the address click on the link indisposegvs.top/IN. After the update is complete, the package will be re-delivered within 24 hours.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.