Indian Bikes Driving 3D: Check List of Latest Cheat Codes, Steps to Redeem Here

Indian Bikes Driving 3D is one of the most popular Indian mobile games. It has more than 5 Crore downloads on Google playstore. It is an action and shooting game with driving simulator mechanics. It is a similar from the GTA world here the biker is the protagonist. The game also does a great job of recreating the Indian bike riding experience. From the chaotic traffic to the potholes and puddles, everything feels authentic. The freedom that this game offers is what makes this game distinctive. Rohit Gaming Studio is the publisher of this game. There are dozen of tasks in the game. The 3D graphics will give you a pretty realistic gaming experience.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D: Here is how to Redeem Cheat Code

First of All Open Game in Your SmartPhone

Click To Mobile Icon Button In-Game Display

Then Open the Smartphone

Click Call Dialer Button

Enter Above Code and Bring Vehicles, KTM, etc

There is a long list of Indian Bikes Driving 3D game. cheat codes that you can use to wreak havoc in the game and improve your gameplay. Here are the list of cheat codes that you can use to have fun in the game.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes

Activa – 0000

Thar – 9090

Royal Enfield Bullet – 9999

Splendor – 9000

Helicopter – 8000

Car – 2222

New KTM – 1190

Duke – 4215

KTM – 1210

Super jump – 1215

Infinity Health – 9129

Skyfall – 1120

Slow-motion – 1112

Moon gravity – 7112

Ghost Raider Bike - 5555

Bugatti Chiron - 4444

Bag – 2

Lamborghini - 3333

Yamaha R15 - 0015

Gas Tank - 0

Bag - 200

Kawasaki Ninja H2r - 3000

Pulsar Rs200 - 5000

Hayabusa - 7000

Pulsar - 1211

ultra Super jump - 1216

The game also offers to customise the bike's appearance, with many different challenges to complete. You can drive in different environments, like the city, desert or countryside.