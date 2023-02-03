Indian Bikes Driving 3D: Check List of Latest Cheat Codes, Steps to Redeem Here
Indian Bikes Driving 3D offers Indian driving experience with chaotic traffic to the potholes and puddles, scroll down for the cheat codes of the fun game
Trending Photos
Indian Bikes Driving 3D is one of the most popular Indian mobile games. It has more than 5 Crore downloads on Google playstore. It is an action and shooting game with driving simulator mechanics. It is a similar from the GTA world here the biker is the protagonist. The game also does a great job of recreating the Indian bike riding experience. From the chaotic traffic to the potholes and puddles, everything feels authentic. The freedom that this game offers is what makes this game distinctive. Rohit Gaming Studio is the publisher of this game. There are dozen of tasks in the game. The 3D graphics will give you a pretty realistic gaming experience.
Indian Bikes Driving 3D: Here is how to Redeem Cheat Code
First of All Open Game in Your SmartPhone
Click To Mobile Icon Button In-Game Display
Then Open the Smartphone
Click Call Dialer Button
Enter Above Code and Bring Vehicles, KTM, etc
There is a long list of Indian Bikes Driving 3D game. cheat codes that you can use to wreak havoc in the game and improve your gameplay. Here are the list of cheat codes that you can use to have fun in the game.
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes
Activa – 0000
Thar – 9090
Royal Enfield Bullet – 9999
Splendor – 9000
Helicopter – 8000
Car – 2222
New KTM – 1190
Duke – 4215
KTM – 1210
Super jump – 1215
Infinity Health – 9129
Skyfall – 1120
Slow-motion – 1112
Moon gravity – 7112
Ghost Raider Bike - 5555
Bugatti Chiron - 4444
Bag – 2
Lamborghini - 3333
Yamaha R15 - 0015
Gas Tank - 0
Bag - 200
Kawasaki Ninja H2r - 3000
Pulsar Rs200 - 5000
Hayabusa - 7000
Helicopter - 8000
Splendor - 9000
Thar - 9090
Royal Enfield Bullet - 9999
Car - 2222
New KTM - 1190
Duke - 4215
Pulsar - 1211
Super jump - 1215
ultra Super jump - 1216
The game also offers to customise the bike's appearance, with many different challenges to complete. You can drive in different environments, like the city, desert or countryside.
Live Tv
More Stories