Indian govt to launch its own Truecaller-like app soon; Check what's new in it

New Delhi: The Indian government is getting ready to launch its own Truecaller-like app, which will not only allow users to see the name of the caller but also assist users, so there won't be any more "unknown" callers that show up on your phone in the next three weeks. According to reports, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is developing a new feature that will be a reliable method of caller identification based on the user's KYC.

P.D. Vaghela, the chairperson of Trai, stated in an interview with the Hindustan Times on Wednesday that Trai has held numerous stakeholder engagements to resolve the concerns. He continued, "The new functionality should be released in the next two to three weeks." (Also Read: THIS restaurant hands over food bill of Rs 1.38 crore to Customer; Here's everything you need to know)

The Swedish startup Truecaller offers online caller identification, call blocking, flash messaging, call recording, chat, and voice features. When registering for the service, users must supply a regular mobile phone number. Both iOS and Android users can download the software.

TRAI Secretary V Raghunandan stated to Business Today in September, "The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has mentioned a new mechanism that will enable the KYC-based names to be displayed on consumers' phone displays whenever they get a call. We are working on this and talking to service providers about it. In India, we must constantly monitor spam calls."