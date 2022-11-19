THIS restaurant hands over food bill of Rs 1.38 crore to Customer; Here's everything you need to know

New Delhi: Fine Dine restaurant's significance is highly regarded not just in India but worldwide. Some people might consider it extravagant to spend £37,000 or Rs 36,95,149.68 or even £2,000 or Rs 1,99,737.82 on food. At Salt Bae's London restaurant, however, it is typically because they think the prices are reasonable given that they serve the greatest meat in the world.

Nusr-et Gokce, often known as "Salt Bae," uploaded images of a big meal bill from his restaurant on Instagram. The photograph, however, has entirely taken the internet community by surprise. Quality is always affordable, according to the image's caption. (Also Read: "Don't buy TV, fridge": Jeff Bezos gives recession warning to customers, asks to prepare for the worst)

Salt Bae had already established his 15th new restaurant location in the Park Tower Hotel in Knightsbridge, London, in October of last year. Following its opening, people shared bills for basic goods like fries and salad that had absurd prices on social media. (Also Read: Unbelievable! A 68-year man becomes 3 inches taller in 3 months by spending Rs 1.2 crore; Here's everything you want to know)

Additionally, a bill from the restaurant that appears to have exceeded all standards for pricey dining has been discovered online. The 22-item bill, which included steaks, baklava, and wines, came to an astounding £37,023.10 or Rs 38 lakh. There was also a service fee of £5000 added to the overall sum.

The manager responded to criticism over the five-figure expenses by telling My London that the criticism is "simple words" and that he is unconcerned about it. People should get what they pay for, stated the management. Mehmed claims that the reason people complain is that they have seen social media invoices for items like steaks or a bottle of wine that cost £1,450 (Rs 1,44,809.92) or £10,000 (Rs 9,98,689.10).

But he added that these costs can be found all around London. The management insisted that the restaurant offers exceptionally high-quality service and food. We cook and prepare the food in front of you, like our classic baklava, which is a very popular dessert, so it's more engaging than other restaurants, he continued.