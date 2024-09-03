Infinix Hot 50 5G India Launch Date Officially Announced; Could Debut With ‘Wet Touch' Feature; Check Expected Specs, Price

Infinix Hot 50 5G India Launch: Infinix is set to launch the budget-focused Infinix Hot 50 5G smartphone in the Indian market on September 5. It is expected to be the slimmest 5G smartphone in its segment with 7.8mm thickness. The phone is expected to come in Blue, Green and Dark Grey colour options.

On the other hand, Apple's iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max are set to make their debut on September 10. Apart from the iPhone models, the new Apple Watch and Watch Ultra, and new AirPods are likely to make their debut at the Apple Event 2024 in the US.

The Infinix Hot 50 5G's display could come with a ‘Wet Touch' feature, which allows users to interact with the screen even when it's wet with water droplets. The phone may come with a TUV SUD 60-month fluency certification. This rating certifies the phone can operate smoothly for up to 5 years.

Infinix Hot 50 5G Price And Availability (Expected)

Now, the company has confirmed that the Infinix Hot 50 5G smartphone will be available for consumers on Flipkart. It is rumoured that the upcoming phone will be available at a price of under Rs 10,000. It is important to note that there is official confirmation about the pricing and specifications of the upcoming budget device.

Infinix Hot 50 5G Specifications (Expected)

The phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, with up to 8GB RAM alongside 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The handset could come with an IP54 certification for dust and splash resistance. On the optics front, the Infinix Hot 50 5G may house 48MP Dual AI cameras.