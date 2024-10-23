Infinix Hot 50 Pro Launched Globally With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC And AI Features; Check Specs

Infinix Hot 50 Pro India Launch: Inifinix has launched the Infinix Hot 50 Pro smartphone in the global market. It comes in Glacier Blue, Sleek Black, and Titanium Grey colours. The handset runs on a MediaTek Helio G100 SoC.

The dual SIM (nano) handset runs on Android 14-based XOS 14.5 and comes in two storage options: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Notably, the storage on both versions is expandable by up to 2TB via microSD card. The phone has integrated Infinix AI features as well.

Infinix Hot 50 Pro Price In India

However, the Price and sale details of Infinix Hot 50 Pro are yet to be announced by the company.

Infinix Hot 50 Pro Specifications:

The smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED LTPS display with a resolution of 1,080x2,436 pixels, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800nits peak brightness.

It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the optics front, the phone comes with a 108MP triple AI camera. For selfies and videos, there is a 32MP shooter on the front.

The phone comes with many features which include an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP54-rated build, dual speakers with DTS Sound and Hi-Res audio.

For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, FM Radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, OTG, USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi.

The phone also has an array of sensors including an e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope, light sensor, and proximity sensor.