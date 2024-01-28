Infinix Smart 8 Pro Launched; Check Camera, Battery And Other Specs

New Delhi: Hong Kong-based company Infinix has launched its latest smartphone, the Infinix Smart 8 Pro. The handset is available in two variants: 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage, with support for storage expansion via a microSD card. However, the company has yet to disclose the price of the Infinix Smart 8 Pro smartphone.

The handset will be available in Galaxy White, Rainbow Blue, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black colour options. Notably, the Infinix Smart 8 is available in India in a single 4GB/64GB configuration at Rs 7,499. Therefore, if Infinix launches a Smart 8 Pro in India, it will have different specifications. (Also Read: Layoffs 2024: Here's List Of Companies That Announce Job Cuts This Year)

Infinix Smart 8 Pro Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It houses a 50-megapixel rear camera and sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Infinix Smart 8 Pro Chipset

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 13 (Go edition).

Infinix Smart 8 Pro Battery

The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 10W using wired charging. (Also Read: Microsoft Incorporates Touch Controls Into Xbox Apps For iOS And Android)

Infinix Smart 8 Pro Camera

Infinix has equipped the Smart 8 Pro with a 50-megapixel rear camera. The smartphone also features an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Infinix Smart 8 Pro Connectivity

The handset comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include a gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The newly launched smartphone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.