Microsoft Incorporates Touch Controls Into Xbox Apps For iOS And Android

New Delhi: Microsoft is enhancing the Xbox experience on mobile devices by integrating touch controls into its Xbox apps for iOS and Android, as reported by The Verge. The touch controls currently in beta testing, empower Xbox users to remotely handle their consoles and engage in gaming on smartphones and tablets without requiring a Bluetooth controller.

The touch controls being introduced to Microsoft's Xbox apps for mobile devices mirror those found on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. They include an on-screen overlay that allows users to navigate the Xbox user interface remotely. This functionality enables users to open games and stream directly from their consoles eliminating the need for a physical controller. (Also Read: Samsung Unveils 10-Minute Delivery Service For Galaxy S24 Series In THESE Indian Cities)

Although dedicated controllers provide a better gaming experience, Microsoft's touch controls are reported to be quite effective, especially for users who were previously dependent on Bluetooth controllers for remote play. Microsoft highlights that 20 percent of Xbox Cloud Gaming players exclusively use touch controls. The company has actively integrated customized Xbox touch controls into many games, gaining traction in popular titles such as Hades, Minecraft Dungeons, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. (Also Read: Krutrim Becomes India's 1st AI unicorn With Latest Funding)

At the same time, Microsoft has implemented notable organizational changes by revealing the elimination of around 1900 positions within its Xbox and Blizzard gaming divisions. This workforce reduction accounts for approximately 8 percent of the total employees in the Microsoft Gaming division, which currently stands at about 22,000.

In an internal communication, Matt Booty, President of Game Content and Studios at Microsoft, confirmed the workforce reductions and announced the departure of Blizzard's Chief Design Officer, Allen Adham. Adham, a co-founder of Blizzard, played a crucial role in shaping the company's games. Booty expressed confidence that Adham's impact would endure through his mentorship of emerging designers in the industry.

Microsoft disclosed the cancellation of a previously announced survival game from Blizzard as part of the restructing. Despite this setback Booty affirmed that the talent from this project would be redirected toward promising new initiatives in the early stages of development within Blizzard.