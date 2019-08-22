close

Infosys

Infosys expands partnership with Google to become Cloud Managed Service Provider

As a Google Cloud MSP, Infosys will offer industry-specific solutions on GCP for healthcare, financial services, insurance, telecom and retail industries, it added.

New Delhi:  IT major Infosys has announced that it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to become a Google Cloud Managed Service Provider(MSP).

“As a qualified MSP, Infosys will offer clients full application lifecycle services with its deep cloud and data analytics expertise. This will include consulting, assessment, migration, optimization and support services for enterprises looking to optimize their workloads on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP),” the company said in a statement.

As a Google Cloud MSP, Infosys will offer industry-specific solutions on GCP for healthcare, financial services, insurance, telecom and retail industries, it added.

This partnership further strengthens Infosys’ capabilities to help companies innovate and industrialize analytics, drive accelerated insights for new revenue models, realize savings and achieve faster time to market, Infosys said.

Other services offered as part of the MSP program include Data Cafe, Data marketplace for managing data as an asset, Data governance and data operations across hybrid platforms, data science experimentation tool kit for accelerated analytics, Secure cloud platform management and operations that enable effective governance and risk management; and Support to accelerate SAP workload migration to Google Cloud

“Cloud has been a key focus area for our clients and Infosys, and we continue to invest in new solutions, partnerships and offerings to enable our clients to navigate their digital transformation journeys,” said David Wilson, Senior Vice President and Head Infosys Partner Ecosystem.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Infosys and to recognize their expertise in managed services,” said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud.

 

