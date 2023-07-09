'Insane': Elon Musk Reacts To His Viral Baby Picture, Netizens Say This

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is often in the headlines for various reasons. At times, his reactions to certain posts on social media make him the center of everyone's attention. Adding to the series of such posts, Musk's reaction to a photo of "Baby Elon" is going viral on social media now. Netizens are already enticed by the pictures of baby Musk is not hung up on his reaction to his childhood pictures. Reacting to his picture, the billionaire said that he looks "insane."

A Twitter user going by the handle K10 posted the image. The Twitter CEO seems to be grinning and with a glitter in his eyes in the very old sepia photograph. When the photo was taken, Musk appeared to be between 7 and 12 months old.

The post was shared on Twitter with the caption, saying, "The baby that would become the Inventor of the Car Fart, aim for Mars, & make Electric Cars an everyday sight seen on roads around the World .. Elon Baby." To which Elon Musk reacted, saying, "I look insane lol."

I look insane lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2023

The baby picture of the billionaire is now viral with over 1.6 million views and continues to get more. Along with it, the post is getting a lot of reactions from the netizens. Commenting on the post, one of the social media users said, "Happy little fellow!" Another user said, "Adorable, the little Elon." While others made a light-hearted comment, saying, "He looks like someone who knows one day he’ll be the richest man in the world!"

