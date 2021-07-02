हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Instagram

Instagram alert! You may have to pay for watching Stories, here’s why

Twitter had recently launched the `Super Follows`feature, which allows creators with a select number of followers to offer exclusive tweets. Instagram now appears to be following in the footsteps of the microblogging platform. 

Instagram alert! You may have to pay for watching Stories, here’s why

New Delhi: You may probably have to start paying for Instagram Stories in the coming future, as the social media platform is reportedly planning to roll out a new monetisation feature for its creators. Using the speculated feature, Instagram creators will offer exclusive stories to their followers. The feature is kind of similar to Twitter’s ‘Super Follows’, which allows only select users to read tweets of a creator on the microblogging platform. Even YouTube offers a similar membership to select creators to let only subscribers pay for streaming their content. 

Twitter had recently launched the `Super Follows`feature. At present, Twitter creators with a select number of followers can only offer exclusive tweets to their followers. Instagram now appears to be following in the footsteps of the microblogging platform. 

According to a report by ANI, developer Alessandro Paluzzi first reported about the news of Instagram Exclusive stories. The social media platform later confirmed the development.

Screenshots shared by Paluzzi reveal the if a non-subscriber falls upon an exclusive story, Instagram will inform that ‘only members’ can view the content. Meanwhile, Exclusive Stories will be marked with a purple heart icon, which appears similar to the green icon for ‘Close Friends’, according to a report by Mashable. Also Read: Sensex snaps 4-day losing streak, ends 166 points higher; ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries top gainers

Moreover, even the subscribers might not be able to take screenshots of the stories to share with the non-subscribers. The upcoming feature is aimed at wooing users on the platform. It is expected that more revenue streams will promote content creators to share more appealing content to their Instagram profiles. Also Read: Airtel’s bumper offer! Now get mobile, DTH and broadband services with single recharge

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
InstagramInstagram storiesFacebookTwitter
Next
Story

Airtel’s bumper offer! Now get mobile, DTH and broadband services with single recharge

Must Watch

PT14M30S

Coronavirus Vaccine: Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D ready to use