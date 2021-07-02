Instagram alert! You may have to pay for watching Stories, here’s why

New Delhi: You may probably have to start paying for Instagram Stories in the coming future, as the social media platform is reportedly planning to roll out a new monetisation feature for its creators. Using the speculated feature, Instagram creators will offer exclusive stories to their followers. The feature is kind of similar to Twitter’s ‘Super Follows’, which allows only select users to read tweets of a creator on the microblogging platform. Even YouTube offers a similar membership to select creators to let only subscribers pay for streaming their content.

Twitter had recently launched the `Super Follows`feature. At present, Twitter creators with a select number of followers can only offer exclusive tweets to their followers. Instagram now appears to be following in the footsteps of the microblogging platform.

According to a report by ANI, developer Alessandro Paluzzi first reported about the news of Instagram Exclusive stories. The social media platform later confirmed the development.

Screenshots shared by Paluzzi reveal the if a non-subscriber falls upon an exclusive story, Instagram will inform that 'only members' can view the content. Meanwhile, Exclusive Stories will be marked with a purple heart icon, which appears similar to the green icon for 'Close Friends', according to a report by Mashable.

Moreover, even the subscribers might not be able to take screenshots of the stories to share with the non-subscribers. The upcoming feature is aimed at wooing users on the platform. It is expected that more revenue streams will promote content creators to share more appealing content to their Instagram profiles.