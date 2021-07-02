Airtel’s bumper offer! Now get mobile, DTH and broadband services with single recharge

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Friday (June 02) rolled out a special plan — Airtel Black — offering all in all services for home and personal use. With Airtel Black, the telecom major is aiming to offer most of its offerings with a single recharge plan to make the lives of its customers a bit simpler. In a regulatory filing with the BSE, Airtel pointed out that customers have often expressed frustration on paying multiple bills on different due dates in a single month.

Customers have also complained of services getting temporarily switched off because they forgot to recharge. Airtel also noted that managing services from multiple local service providers is also a tedious task, and that’s the company is planning to solve all the issues with its Airtel Black plan.

At present Airtel is offering four different plans under the Airtel Black offer, which provides subscriptions to telecom, fibre and DTH in a single bill. The company has also set up a dedicated team to manage complaints and resolve queries of Airtel Black customers on a priority. Customers can also customise the plans according to their needs.

Airtel Black Rs 2099 plan

Airtel Black’s Rs 2099 plan offers all services in one plan, including three mobile connections, 1 fibre connection, and one DTH connection. Customers will have to pay Rs 2099 per month for this plan.

Airtel Black Rs 1598 plan

In the next plan, Airtels is offering a fibre connection and two mobile connections at Rs 1598 per month. Customers won’t get DTH services in this plan.

Airtel Black Rs 1349 plan

This plan offers three telecom subscriptions and one DTH connection to users for Rs 1349 per month.

Airtel Black Rs 998 plan

The last offer in Airtel Black offers customers two mobile connections and one DTH connection at Rs 998 per month.