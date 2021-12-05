Instagram down? Users complain about login issues during outage

New Delhi: Is Instagram down right now? The current Instagram outage has prompted users to take to social media to report it. Instagram, one of the most popular social media networks, appears to have collapsed, preventing some users from logging in. Instagram users who have expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation have said that the application's server status is bleak.

Thousands of reports of Instagram crashes have been received by Downdetector. According to information provided by Express in the United Kingdom. According to the Downdetector outage map, the Instagram troubles are primarily affecting users in the United Kingdom and Europe. According to reports, the Instagram outage is due to the website rather than the app.

Instagram users have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the social media platform's downtime. Instagram, along with Facebook, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger, went down for over 9 hours a few months ago due to a server outage.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

Live TV

#mute