NewsTechnology
INSTAGRAM UPDATE

Instagram is working on 'Nudity Protection' feature for chats; It will protect users from THIS problem

An Instagram user named by Alessandro Paluzzi has shared a glimpse of the new feature under development. Announcing the feature, he said that Instagram was working on nudity protection for chats. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 08:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Instagram is working on 'Nudity Protection' feature.
  • It will protect users from unsolicited nudes in their Instagram direct messages.
  • The feature will be optional and that it is in the early stages of development, says Meta.

Trending Photos

Instagram is working on 'Nudity Protection' feature for chats; It will protect users from THIS problem

New Delhi: Instagram has announced to begin testing a new feature that will protect users from nudity exposure in chats. Instagram users have complaint to get unsolicited nudes in their Instagram direct messages. The feature, which is termed as ‘Nudity Protection’, could roll out to users in the upcoming weeks.

(ALSO READ: Maharashtra's Laxmi Co-operative Bank's licence cancelled)

An Instagram user named by Alessandro Paluzzi has shared a glimpse of the new feature under development. Announcing the feature, he said that Instagram was working on nudity protection for chats. Technology, he added, on your device covers photos that may contain nudity in chats. Instagram can’t access photos.

(ALSO READ: Bank Holidays 2022: Banks to be closed for 21 Days in October, Check full list)

The Verge reported that the Meta has confirmed to working on protecting users from unsolicited nude photos. “The feature will be optional and that it is in the early stages of development,” says Meta.

According to the Meta, the technology will not allow Meta to view the actual messages nor share them with third parties. “We’re working closely with experts to ensure these new features preserve people’s privacy, while giving them control over the messages they receive,” Meta spokesperson Liz Fernandez said to the Verge.

The feature aims to protect users from cyberflashing, meaning sending unsolicited messages to strangers often women. It may be harmful for mental health of users.

Live Tv

Instagram updateSensitive Content ControlcontentMETAFacebookTeenagers

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case