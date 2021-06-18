Instagram Reels won’t be the same as Facebook brings ads on its TikTok clone

New Delhi: Facebook is all set to cash in on its TikTok clone, Instagram Reels, the social media giant announced on Thursday (June 18). Facebook said that ads on Instagram Reels will appear between individual Reels.

These ads can be as long as up to 30 seconds, which means that our experience on Instagram Reels won’t be the same. Facebook hasn’t revealed the frequency of the ads yet. However, it is likely that the number of ads that you’ll be seeing on the platform will increase in the future.

Facebook had started testing ads on Instagram’s short-form video feature in India, Brazil, Germany and Australia in April 2021. BMW, Louis Vuitton, Netflix and Uber participated in the pilot of ads on Instagram Reels.

Instagram`s Chief Operating Officer Justin Osofsky said, “We see Reels as a great way for people to discover new content on Instagram, and so ads are a natural fit."

Osofsky added that brands of all sizes can take advantage of this new creative format in an environment where people are already being entertained.

Instagram Reels was soon launched in India after the Indian government banned TikTok. Cashing in on the popularity of the Chinese short video sharing app, Instagram Reels popularity grew in a snap.

In the absence of TikTok in India, many other companies had launched their short video sharing apps, including MX Player's Taka Tak, Sharechat's Moj, DailyHunt's Josh. However, Instagram Reels appear to be taking a lead, thanks to the popularity of the app among affluent users.