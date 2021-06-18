Truecaller rolls out group voice calling, smart SMS and inbox cleaner for Android

New Delhi: It’s time to get over WhatsApp updates as Truecaller is launching a slew of new features for its Android users in select countries. In total, the caller identifying app has launched three new features: group voice calling, as well as utility tools - smart SMS and inbox cleaner.

According to Truecaller, the features have been rolled out based on the feedback of the users and are meant to improve their experience on the app. For those uninitiated, Truecaller is an app that helps its users to identify caller’s identity and block spam calls and messages.

Group voice calls on Truecaller

Using the ‘Group voice calls’, as the name suggests, users will be able to make international voice calls with up to eight people. Notably, the calling feature is already available on Truecaller and Group voice calls is an additional feature to its calling service.

Unlike WhatsApp or many other apps, the Truecaller's Group voice call feature allows users to add people to the call without adding their phone number in the phonebook. Participant's city in an ongoing group call is visible to all added people in the group call. Truecaller said that the group calling service is secured with symmetric encryption.

Smart SMS feature on Truecaller

The smart SMS feature on Truecaller offers a new way of organising messages. The feature offers improved SMS spam protection that filters out spam messages and categorises useful messages.

Truecaller has rolled the feature in India, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, and is all set to expand it in the US, Sweden, Malaysia, Indonesia and Egypt.

Inbox cleaner feature on Truecaller

The 'Inbox cleaner' feature works just like any other cleaner app available for Android and iOS smartphones. It helps users get rid of unwanted messages in a few taps. You'll be able to delete old OTPs and other messages via a single click.