Instagram Rolls Out New Comment Feature For Stories With Limited-Time Visibility; Here’s How to Add Comment

Instagram New Feature: Instagram has rolled out a new comment feature for stories. Now, users will be able to leave comments on Instagram Stories that will be publicly visible to all viewers for 24 hours. However, it is unclear if users will be able to archive them.

Apart from this, the meta-owned platform has also launched new fonts and text animations along with an Instagram Creator Lab in India with support for English and Hindi. Prior to a new comment feature for stories, Instagram allowed users to reply to stories, but they were sent privately to the uploader.

Earlier, according to the social media platform's head, Adam Mosseri revealed that Instagram will prioritise short-form content over long videos, citing better connection with others.

How You Can Add Comments On Instagram Story

Step 1: Open Instagram, and tap on the story of the person you want to comment on.

Step 2: At the bottom of the screen, you'll see a comment button. Tap on it to open the comment box.

Step 3: In the comment section, type your message.

Step 4: Once you've written your comment, press the "Send" button to post it.

Step 5: The person who posted the story will receive your comment. If they respond, you will be notified and can view their reply.