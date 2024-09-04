Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2788127https://zeenews.india.com/technology/instagram-rolls-out-new-comment-feature-for-stories-with-limited-time-visibility-here-s-how-to-add-comment-2788127.html
NewsTechnology
INSTAGRAM

Instagram Rolls Out New Comment Feature For Stories With Limited-Time Visibility; Here’s How to Add Comment

Instagram New Feature: The meta-owned Instagram has also launched new fonts and text animations along with an Instagram Creator Lab in India with support for English and Hindi. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Instagram Rolls Out New Comment Feature For Stories With Limited-Time Visibility; Here’s How to Add Comment Image Credit: @instagram/X

Instagram New Feature: Instagram has rolled out a new comment feature for stories. Now, users will be able to leave comments on Instagram Stories that will be publicly visible to all viewers for 24 hours. However, it is unclear if users will be able to archive them. 

Apart from this, the meta-owned platform has also launched new fonts and text animations along with an Instagram Creator Lab in India with support for English and Hindi. Prior to a new comment feature for stories, Instagram allowed users to reply to stories, but they were sent privately to the uploader.  

Earlier, according to the social media platform's head, Adam Mosseri revealed that Instagram will prioritise short-form content over long videos, citing better connection with others. 

How You Can Add Comments On Instagram Story 

Step 1: Open Instagram, and tap on the story of the person you want to comment on. 

Step 2: At the bottom of the screen, you'll see a comment button. Tap on it to open the comment box. 

Step 3: In the comment section, type your message. 

Step 4: Once you've written your comment, press the "Send" button to post it. 

Step 5: The person who posted the story will receive your comment. If they respond, you will be notified and can view their reply. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf land was not given by BJP, RSS - Owaisi
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Population increasing rapidly in Uttarakhand?
DNA Video
DNA: ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan After Hours of Raids
DNA Video
DNA: CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandeep Ghosh
assam government decision
DNA: Is Himanta Biswa planning something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu Kashmir Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Putin to be arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral