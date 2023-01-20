Instagram rolls out new feature; it gives users a better way to focus on studies

New Delhi: In an effort to increase the number of time management tools available, Meta's Instagram on Thursday introduced a brand-new feature dubbed "Quiet Mode." By turning off incoming alerts, auto-replying to direct messages, and putting your status to "In Quiet Mode" to let friends know you're not using the app right now, this feature seeks to ease users' concerns about taking a break from the service.

The social media platform also launched additional parental control tools and other tools to regulate recommendations, all of which are aimed at ensuring the safety of teens using the programme. This is not the first time Instagram has tried to develop tools to aid users in time management. (Also Read: THIS company beats Apple to become no 1 brand in the world; check list of top 10)

The app already features a function that notifies users when their daily app usage exceeds a certain threshold and allows them to monitor and limit it. Additionally, there are tools to pause, snooze, restrict, and unfollow pages, groups, and people to help further reduce engagement with addictive or otherwise unwanted content. (Also Read: Lost your device or it is being stolen? Google's upcoming Apple AirTag-rival will help in discovering locations)

There is also a feature to configure "take a break" reminders after individual app sessions go on for a predetermined amount of time. The Quient Mode, on the other hand, is distinctive because it emphasises the practical repercussions of attempting to take a brief break from an app that you frequently use and where people anticipate your availability.

Instagram users can take a break in this mode to read, nap, or engage in other activities. It's similar to turning off your instant message light on Instagram. The app will provide a summary of what you missed during your downtime when you decide to quit Quiet Mode to help you catch up.